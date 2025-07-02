Penobscot Wealth Management Has $1.84 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF accounts for 0.8% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIDU. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1,075.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of FIDU opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.45. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

