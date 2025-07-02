Penobscot Wealth Management Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Penobscot Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,507 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALF. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 110.8% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 99,250.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Down 8.2%

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.