PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,036,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211,286 shares during the quarter. PDD accounts for approximately 17.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $596,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PDD by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD stock opened at $105.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average of $108.46. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $155.67.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.37 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $20.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Nomura Securities lowered PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 target price on PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

