Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Oxford BioDynamics had a negative net margin of 1,800.32% and a negative return on equity of 289.38%.

OBD stock opened at GBX 0.33 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of £6.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.57. Oxford BioDynamics has a 52 week low of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.40 ($0.12).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.

Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.

In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.

