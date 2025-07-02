OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Announces Earnings Results

OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.84) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. OptiBiotix Health had a negative return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 524.43%.

OptiBiotix Health Stock Up 3.3%

LON OPTI opened at GBX 11.75 ($0.16) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.57. OptiBiotix Health has a 52 week low of GBX 10 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 35 ($0.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.71.

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), which was formed in March 2012, brings science to the development of compounds which modify the human microbiome – the collective genome of the microbes in the body – in order to prevent and manage human disease and promote wellness.

OptiBiotix has an extensive R&D programme working with leading academics in the development of microbial strains, compounds, and formulations which are used as active ingredients and supplements.

