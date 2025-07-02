Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Trading Up 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.93. 280,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,400,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price objective on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.22.

In related news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,219 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $152,352.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,499,099 shares in the company, valued at $25,123,530.82. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 172,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,019.84. The trade was a 6.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,079 shares of company stock worth $208,739. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth $1,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 6,760.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 89,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

