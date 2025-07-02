Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Strong-Buy Rating

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nuvalent from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Nuvalent from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NUVL

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $78.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.31. Nuvalent has a 52-week low of $55.54 and a 52-week high of $113.51.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,861,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,334.28. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $173,426.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,031.92. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $4,340,449. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nuvalent by 588.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Nuvalent by 705.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.