NovaPoint Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.94.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $285.40 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

