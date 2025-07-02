NovaPoint Capital LLC Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,566 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,628,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,013 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,230,014,000 after acquiring an additional 781,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,541,282,000 after acquiring an additional 234,067 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,719,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $701,036,000 after acquiring an additional 159,216 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,686,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $696,990,000 after acquiring an additional 365,115 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price target on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.48.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

