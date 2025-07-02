North of South Capital LLP Sells 20,000 Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

North of South Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras accounts for approximately 0.3% of North of South Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. North of South Capital LLP’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,536 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 33,916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.85. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.2806 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.6%. This is an increase from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.24. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 73.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. HSBC raised Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

