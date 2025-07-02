North of South Capital LLP Acquires 195,346 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

North of South Capital LLP grew its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,993,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 195,346 shares during the period. Vipshop accounts for about 7.0% of North of South Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. North of South Capital LLP owned 0.78% of Vipshop worth $62,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after buying an additional 286,604 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,119,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after acquiring an additional 270,986 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

Vipshop Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE VIPS opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

About Vipshop

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.