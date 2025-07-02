Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.70. Nine Dragons Paper shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 331 shares traded.

Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.