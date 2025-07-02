NIKE FY2027 EPS Estimate Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a report released on Friday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.65. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Cfra Research upgraded NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Dbs Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

NKE stock opened at $73.38 on Monday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average is $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

