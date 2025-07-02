Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.9% of Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,407,908,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after buying an additional 2,012,129 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,272,000 after buying an additional 1,645,222 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,653,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $776.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $778.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $799.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $735.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

