NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.8% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.27. 944,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,986,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

