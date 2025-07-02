NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 494.5% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

