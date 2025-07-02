Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Up 23.2% – Here’s What Happened

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 23.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.88. Approximately 280,945 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 156,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55.

Institutional Trading of Newegg Commerce

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Newegg Commerce by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

