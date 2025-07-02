New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $22,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROK opened at $338.62 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $339.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.23.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $283.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.42.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.24, for a total transaction of $285,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,067.92. The trade was a 48.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.13, for a total value of $760,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,166.29. This trade represents a 70.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,388 shares of company stock worth $2,307,487 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

