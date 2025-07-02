New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $29,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 5,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.69.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $171.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.56 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.34.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 73.66%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

