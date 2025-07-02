New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of EMCOR Group worth $21,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,855,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 49,775.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,266,000 after purchasing an additional 373,316 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,465,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,349,000 after purchasing an additional 148,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,332,000 after purchasing an additional 129,186 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,616.02. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EME. Hovde Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.00.

Get Our Latest Report on EME

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $531.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.49 and a 52-week high of $545.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $465.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.04.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.