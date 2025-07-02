New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $24.79 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,435 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of DTE Energy worth $24,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,823,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,221 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 14,878.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,655,000 after buying an additional 1,175,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,053,330,000 after buying an additional 879,670 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1,794.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 920,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,159,000 after buying an additional 871,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,482,000 after buying an additional 851,169 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.93.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $132.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.93 and a 200-day moving average of $130.01. DTE Energy Company has a 1-year low of $108.40 and a 1-year high of $140.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 58.92%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

