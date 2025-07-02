New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,658 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $30,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $133.88 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

