New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 67,009 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,009 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 5.3% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Fiserv worth $110,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 85,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,981,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,406,452,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $172.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.46 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 target price on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.23.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

