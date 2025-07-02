New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 50,211 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,211 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVEE. BNP Paribas boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in NV5 Global by 3,320.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 9,916.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NVEE opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.89 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 3.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVEE shares. Wall Street Zen cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. CJS Securities cut NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Sidoti raised NV5 Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

