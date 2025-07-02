New South Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC)

New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,015 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Brookfield Renewable worth $17,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 43.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 195,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.16. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $35.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Stories

