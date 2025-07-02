New South Capital Management Inc. Has $48.01 Million Holdings in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,304 shares during the quarter. Nice makes up approximately 2.3% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Nice worth $48,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nice by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nice in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Nice by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nice in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Nice by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NICE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.75.

Nice Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $167.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. Nice has a 12-month low of $137.19 and a 12-month high of $200.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.95.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.03. Nice had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $700.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Nice’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Nice Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

