Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.9%
NRO stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $4.15.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile
