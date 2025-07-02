Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.9%

NRO stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

