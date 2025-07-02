Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 27,730 shares.The stock last traded at $95.48 and had previously closed at $93.06.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.19 and a 200-day moving average of $101.37.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 66.17% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $60.54 million during the quarter.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Natural Resource Partners by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.