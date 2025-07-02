National Bank Financial Reduces Earnings Estimates for BCE

BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

NYSE BCE opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. BCE has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 86.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. BCE had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 5.65%. BCE’s payout ratio is 488.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

