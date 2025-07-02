Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $425.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.76. The stock has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.95. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.51 and a 1-year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

