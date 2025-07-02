Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 48 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.1% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $449,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in ASML by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Down 1.4%

ASML opened at $790.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $310.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $741.99 and a 200-day moving average of $721.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $913.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

