Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases Shares of 20,936 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Cloudflare by 1,188.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Cloudflare by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 21.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.2% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $104,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,020. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total value of $2,909,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,058,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,202,677.62. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,987 shares of company stock worth $79,067,984 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. CICC Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $185.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.44. The company has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of -804.91 and a beta of 1.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.26 and a fifty-two week high of $198.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

