Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $661,000 in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXNM opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $57.29.

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $482.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXNM. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Siebert Williams Shank cut TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

