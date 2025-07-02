Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $970,000 Stake in Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Nestle were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nestle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nestle in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nestle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nestle during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nestle during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nestle stock opened at $99.84 on Wednesday. Nestle SA has a 12 month low of $80.11 and a 12 month high of $109.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nestle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. BNP Paribas cut Nestle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Nestle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

