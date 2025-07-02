Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $560,000 Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in HubSpot by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $750.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $885.00 to $745.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.71.

Shares of HUBS opened at $557.94 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $647.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,239.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.66.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,693 shares in the company, valued at $43,015,800. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.03, for a total transaction of $4,658,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 523,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,158,951.52. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,680 shares of company stock worth $9,644,355. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

