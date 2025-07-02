Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 703.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $376,266.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,217,215.48. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.62.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

