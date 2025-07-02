Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys Shares of 3,578 Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,359,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Loews by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 33,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,575.92. This trade represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of Loews stock opened at $92.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average is $86.38. Loews Corporation has a one year low of $73.15 and a one year high of $92.49.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

