Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 6,128 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,604,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 750,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,354,000 after acquiring an additional 69,546 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6,246.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 64,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 63,655 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,686,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,940,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6,352.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,853 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $72.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average is $66.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.1063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

