Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 1,053 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 0.7% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 442.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,510,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,108,780,000 after buying an additional 37,928,555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $199,949,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,174,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,821 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,368,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5,824.1% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,670,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,841,000 after buying an additional 1,641,878 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $47.59.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Forget IBM: Accenture’s AI Momentum Is Your Next Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.