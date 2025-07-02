Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 1,053 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 0.7% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 442.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,510,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,108,780,000 after buying an additional 37,928,555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $199,949,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,174,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,821 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,368,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5,824.1% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,670,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,841,000 after buying an additional 1,641,878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $47.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

