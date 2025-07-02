Money Design Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,469,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $159,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,407.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $109.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.46. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.45 and a 1-year high of $114.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.33.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Forget IBM: Accenture’s AI Momentum Is Your Next Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.