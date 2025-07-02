Money Design Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 1.87% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 325.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12 month low of $34.06 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

