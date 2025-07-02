Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $117.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 326.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,287,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 985,885 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.8% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $117,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.66 and a 200 day moving average of $88.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $101.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.3283 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

