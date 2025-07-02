Money Design Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,963 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $10,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5,340.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.64. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

