Money Design Co. Ltd. Acquires 358,322 Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 1,107.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,322 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.94% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $17,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1,466.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 106,566.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 105,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPP opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

