monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $347.09.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

monday.com Trading Down 3.4%

MNDY opened at $303.76 on Wednesday. monday.com has a 12 month low of $188.01 and a 12 month high of $342.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.47 and a 200 day moving average of $268.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.96, a P/E/G ratio of 113.79 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.93 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,078,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,701,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,147,000 after buying an additional 1,189,858 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in monday.com by 45.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,969,000 after buying an additional 745,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in monday.com by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,682,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,999,000 after acquiring an additional 851,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,759,000 after acquiring an additional 458,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

