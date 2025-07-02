Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) vs. Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) and Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitsui & Co. and Ryerson”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Mitsui & Co. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsui & Co. $96.29 billion 0.61 $5.94 billion $40.18 10.09 Ryerson $4.60 billion 0.16 -$8.60 million ($0.22) -102.05

Analyst Ratings

Mitsui & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Ryerson. Ryerson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsui & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mitsui & Co. and Ryerson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsui & Co. 0 0 0 1 4.00 Ryerson 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ryerson has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.36%. Given Ryerson’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryerson is more favorable than Mitsui & Co..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Ryerson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Mitsui & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Ryerson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mitsui & Co. has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryerson has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsui & Co. and Ryerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsui & Co. 6.12% 11.45% 5.28% Ryerson -0.15% -0.65% -0.22%

Dividends

Mitsui & Co. pays an annual dividend of $12.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ryerson pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mitsui & Co. pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ryerson pays out -340.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ryerson has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Ryerson is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Mitsui & Co. beats Ryerson on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsui & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. operates as an trading and investment company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium. It also offers power, gas, water, rail, and logistics systems; sales, financing, lease, transportation, and logistics services; and invests in plants, offshore energy development, ships, aviation, space, railways, and automotives, as well as machinery for mining, construction, and industrial use. In addition, the company provides basic chemicals and inorganic raw materials, functional materials, electronic materials, specialty chemicals, housing and lifestyle materials, agri-inputs, animal/human nutrition, and health products; and logistics infrastructures services, including tank terminal operation, as well as plastic recycling and next-generation energy, such as hydrogen and ammonia and forest resources businesses. Further, it engages in the food resources and products, merchandising, retail, fashion and textiles, wellness, healthcare, pharma, hospitality, and human capital businesses. Additionally, it is involved in the ICT, finance, real estate, and logistics businesses. The company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Mitsui E&P Italia B operates as a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

About Ryerson

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing. The company also provides processing services. It serves various industries, including metal fabrication and machine shops, industrial machinery and equipment, commercial ground transportation, consumer durable equipment, food processing and agricultural equipment, construction equipment, oil and gas, and HVAC manufacturing. Ryerson Holding Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.