Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Position Increased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,522,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after buying an additional 3,342,330 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,822,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,800,000 after buying an additional 2,924,979 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,252,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,021,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,570,000 after buying an additional 1,731,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 175.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,558,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,765 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUFG stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.40. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 13.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

