Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 955,891 Shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 138.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,646,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955,891 shares during the period. GSK makes up approximately 2.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.08% of GSK worth $63,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,823,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,786,475,000 after buying an additional 23,814,104 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in GSK by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,261,660 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407,905 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 1,360.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,222,000 after buying an additional 2,016,795 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in GSK by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,247,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,855 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,665,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4216 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 87.11%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

