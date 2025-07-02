Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 4,029 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of ONEOK worth $35,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.48 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.47%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

