Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 1,400 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.89, for a total value of $331,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,874,770.52. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

On Monday, June 23rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $333,368.00.

On Monday, June 9th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $359,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $296,828.00.

On Monday, May 19th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $301,350.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total transaction of $291,704.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $277,508.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total value of $265,216.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $272,860.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total value of $234,948.00.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $231.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 578.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $263.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Guidewire Software

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 43.7% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $1,546,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $1,336,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.